India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

His penchant for hitting double hundreds is universally acknowledged and skipper Rohit Sharma will be eager to make his 200th appearance for India a memorable one with a solid performance against a below-par New Zealand in the fourth ODI in Hamilton on Thursday.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma eyes twin records in landmark Hamilton ODI

With the series already sealed, Rohit, who has a good record as stand-in captain and has three double hundreds in ODIs to his credit, would aim to tighten the noose around New Zealand in what could be another batting friendly track at Seddon Park. A 4-0 lead will be India’s biggest series win (across formats) in their 52 years of touring New Zealand having first visited the country back in 1967.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the 4th ODI between India and New Zealand -

Where is the 4th ODI between India and New Zealand being played?

The 4th ODI between India and New Zealand match will be played in Hamilton.

What time does the 4th ODI between India and New Zealand begin?

The 4th ODI between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ODI series?

The India-New Zealand ODI series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-New Zealand series?

The India-New Zealand ODI series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 18:13 IST