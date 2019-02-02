India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

New Zealand thrashed India by eight wickets in the fourth ODI of the ongoing five-match series at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.

Defending a small total of 92 runs, India scalped just two New Zealand wickets as the hosts reached the target with around 35 overs still left in the match.

The visitors will look to bounce back in the fifth ODI in Wellington. With MS Dhoni returning to the eleven, India will certainly aim to end the series on a high.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the 5th ODI between India and New Zealand -

Where is the 5th ODI between India and New Zealand being played?

The 5th ODI between India and New Zealand match will be played in Wellington.

What time does the 5th ODI between India and New Zealand begin?

The 5th ODI between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ODI series?

The India-New Zealand ODI series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-New Zealand series?

The India-New Zealand ODI series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 13:12 IST