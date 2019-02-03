India vs New Zealand: 5th ODI report card – Rayudu, Pandya shine after another collapse

A commanding knock of 90 by Ambati Rayudu saw India wrap up their one-day international series against New Zealand 4-1 when they won Sunday’s final match in Wellington by 35 runs. Rayudu rescued India from a disastrous start when the visitors were four for 18, steering his side to 252.

The bowlers came to the party as well for the visitors as Yuzvendra Chahal finished with outstanding figures of 3/41. Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya scalped two wickets each.

Courtesy of this latest win, India won the series 4-1 and we take a look at how the Indian players fared in this clash at Wellington –

Rohit Sharma – Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Very poor

It was another bad day in the office for stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma as he was dismissed for just 2 runs. He faced 16 deliveries in the innings he never got going and found it hard against the swinging deliveries. Rohit was finally castled by Matt Henry in the fifth over of the innings.

Shikhar Dhawan – Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Very poor

Opener Shikhar Dhawan too failed with the bat and was one of the culprits for Indian top-order’s embarrassing show with the bat. Pacer Trent Boult dismissed him for the second game in succession as the southpaw lashed out a delivery outside the off-stump and gave away an easy catch to the fielder at third man.

Shubman Gill – Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Very poor

Youngster Shubhman Gill has had a torrid time on the international arena since making his debut as he now has two single digit scores in as many games. After giving an easy catch to the bowler in the previous ODI, Gill was dismissed in Wellington courtesy of a loose shot through the covers, which was easily caught by the fielder.

Ambati Rayudu – Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Very Good

Middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu played one of the best innings of his career as he bailed the team out of trouble after a catastrophic top-order collapse. Rayudu build the innings with fellow middle-order batsmen and his 90-run innings was one of the main reasons why India were able to put on a more than competitive score on this track.

MS Dhoni – Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Average

Wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni failed with the bat as he was dismissed for just 1. Dhoni was outdone by a late-swinging delivery from Boult which sneaked in between his bat and pad. But behind the stump he was as solid as ever as he showed with a brilliant run-out of James Neesham who was starting to trouble the Indian bowlers.

Vijay Shankar – Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

All-rounder Vijay Shankar finally came up with the goods as he played an important role with the bat to power India to a good total. After India were reduced to 18/4, he put on a good partnership with Rayudu and took India’s score over the 100-run mark, before getting run-out for 45. With the ball, he gave away 19 runs in four overs without picking any wicket.

Kedar Jadhav – Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav too chipped in with some handy runs after the fall of Shankar. He along with Rayudu took India’s score closer to the 200-run mark with some cautious batting display. Jadhav’s good innings was finally ended by Henry who made a mess of his stumps. Jadhav bowled seven overs and gave away just 34 runs and also accounted for the prized wicket of Kane Williamson.

Hardik Pandya - Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very Good

All-rounder Hardik Pandya once again illustrated his importance to the side as he came up with the goods with both bat and ball. Pandya smashed 45 off 22 deliveries, including five massive sixes and was the main reason why India crossed the 250-run mark. Then he picked two wickets as well, including the prized scalp of Ross Taylor to round off a brilliant day in the field.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar- Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

Pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a decent outing with the ball as he set the tone for the visitors with the new ball. Although he failed to pick any wicket in the initial overs, he kept things tight upfront. Bhuvi was finally rewarded for his good bowling with a wicket right at the end.

Mohammed Shami - Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very Good

Fast-bowler Mohammed Shami capped off a brilliant series with yet another good performance under his belt. He ended with figures of 2/ 35 and gave the visitors perfect start in the match by picking early wickets. Shami was also adjudged the man of the series for his nine wickets in four matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal - Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very Good

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal kept his good form going as he scalped three crucial wickets in the middle overs. His command over the wrong one makes it difficult for the opposition to score runs and he get plenty of wickets because of the pressure that he builds. Today was one such day and three Kiwis batsmen succumbed under that pressure.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 17:32 IST