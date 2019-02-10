India vs New Zealand: Captain marvel - Numbers reveal stunning numbers for Rohit Sharma; big boost for India ahead of decider

After the humiliating defeat in the first T20I at Wellington, the Indian team hit back with a clinical performance in Auckland to clinch the 3rd T20I by 7 wickets and draw level in the series.

As the teams prepare for the decider in Hamilton, numbers paint a rosy picture for the Indian side. Since January 1, 2017, India has not lost a T20I series which has a minimum of 2 fixtures. The team has taken part in 10 series and has emerged victorious in 8 while 2 have ended in a stalemate.

The same cannot be said about New Zealand. In their last 5 series with more than 1 match, they have lost 4, which is certainly a record they would want to focus on before the match.

India’s record is further boosted under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. The team has never lost a series under his captaincy in T20Is in the three series he has led the side.

“Very pleased to see how we bowled, and we were quite clinical with the bat as well. We have quality in our side, but we executed our plans better today, after learning from our mistakes. It’s important to understand the mistakes that we made - it’s been a long tour for everyone. So we didn’t want to put a lot of pressure on the boys, just go in there with a clear mind,” Rohit said after the 2nd match.

“It’s going to be a cracker of a game in the 3rd T20I, but nothing to take away from New Zealand, they’re still a quality side,” he added.

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 09:00 IST