India vs New Zealand: DRS controversy sees Daryl Mitchell walk back in Auckland

The debate around the use of technology in cricket is once again out in the open after the third umpire failed to spot a supposed inside edge and gave Daryl Mitchell leg before wicket (LBW) during the second T20I between New Zealand and India in Auckland on Friday.

During the sixth over of the Kiwi innings, a Krunal Pandya delivery crashed into the pads of Mitchell and he was adjudged out by the on-field umpire. The batsman called for the use of Decision Review System (DRS) and hotspot showed there was big mark on the toe-end of the bat after the ball had passed it.

Despite this, out was flashed on the big screen by the third umpire Shaun Haig and the two batsmen in the middle — Mitchell and Kane Williamson — couldn’t believe their luck and were left absolutely stunned by the decision.

Even India skipper Rohit Sharma went up to the on-field umires to check as Mitchell had stayed back in the middle even after being given the red light. Finally, Mitchell made his way back into the hut, still unconvinced about the decision.

BIZZARE. ARE WE SERIOUS? Third Umpire has failed the DRS 🙈😱 #Mitchell #NzvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 8, 2019

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first in their bid to seal the series at Eden Park itself. India slumped to an 80-run loss in the opening fixture -- their worst ever T20 defeat -- and are desperate to redeem themselves and keep the three-match series alive.

Both New Zealand and India named unchanged teams for the fixture, with the tourists fielding eight specialist batsmen in order to exploit Eden Park’s short boundaries.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 13:01 IST