India vs New Zealand: ‘Felt like I was back in India’ – McCullum left in awe of Indian fans at Eden Park

Former New Zealand cricketer Nathan McCullum was left in awe after Indian fans took over the Eden Park during the second T20I in Auckland on Friday. The Indian supporters turned out in numbers and helped their beat win by seven wickets and level the three-match series.

Following the match, McCullum took to social media to heap praise on the Indian supporters and said that they converted the atmosphere in their favour by being loud and energetic.

McCullum’s Twitter post read: “Took my family to the cricket tonight for @BLACKCAPS Great atmosphere @edenparknz with the Indian fans making it an awesome time for the kids. Loud and energetic.Gotta love the passion for the Indian team and players that the fans present.Felt like I was back in India.”

All-rounder Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma starred with the bat and ball respectively to fire India to a series-levelling win in Auckland.

Pandya took three wickets help restrict the visitors to just 158 while Rohit’s record-breaking half-century paved the way for an easy chase. Rishabh Pant hit an unbeaten 40 to take the visitors over the line.

The third and the final match of the series will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

