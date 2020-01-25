India vs New Zealand: ‘I want them to...’ - Sourav Ganguly sets target for Virat Kohli and Co in NZ

cricket

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 19:56 IST

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has set a target for Team India on their ongoing tour of New Zealand. Virat Kohli’s troops put up a comprehensive performance to take the first T20I of five-match series by six wickets. After from the T20I series, India are scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests against the Kiwis. Former India captain Ganguly stated that while every series is important, he would like to see India winning the Test series in New Zealand.

Also Read: ‘Aag to tumne lagayi hai pardes mein’: Ranveer praises India batsman

On their nine tours of New Zealand, India have managed to come out victorious in a Test series just twice (1967/68 and 2008/09). Two times the series have been drawn while New Zealand have won five Test series against India on home soil.

“Chances are very good, the last time when we toured New Zealand, we won the ODIs 4-1,” Ganguly told ABP news. “I want them to win the Test series... every series is equally important but winning a Test series is something special.

Also Read: He’s not a natural keeper: Shastri gives comeback roadmap to Pant

“This is a very good side and they are good in form . I believe if you want good cricket on the field then you’ve got to sort out the off-field administrative things.”

“We give freedom to Virat Kohli, ask him not to take any undue pressure, we also tell them to keep an eye on the consistency of the players,” he added.

Ganguly also spoke regarding the raging debate involving Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. After India decided to give Rahul the dual role of a ‘keeper-batsman’ in limited overs by dropping Pant from the playing XI, Ganguly weighed in on the wicket-keeper debate.

Also Read: ‘There is IPL coming, uske baad dekho’: Shastri on Dhoni’s retirement plans

“Virat Kohli takes that decision. The team management and captain decide the role of KL Rahul,” Ganguly said.