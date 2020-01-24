India vs New Zealand ICC U19 World Cup live score: Jaiswal, Saxena off to positive start

IND U19 vs NZ 19 live score: Defending champions India take on New Zealand in their final Group match at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. The Priyam Garg-led side have already secured qualifications into the knockouts courtesy wins against Sri Lanka and Japan. New Zealand, on the other hand, still need a win to safely qualify. Their first match against Japan was a washout but they beat Sri Lanka in their next match.

14:00 hrs IST Saxena breaks the shackles 2 boundaries from the bat of Divyansh Saxena and the Indian innings is up and running again. Beautiful shots from Saxena, the second one in particular. It was full outside off but Saxena was up to the task, he plants his front forward and strokes it to through the cover boundary.





13:45 hrs IST Two maidens Back to back maidens for New Zealand. After an ordinary start both David Hancock and William ORourke have bowled brilliant overs. India U19 12/0 after 4 overs





13:40 hrs IST Saxena off the mark with a four Both the Indian openers have started off their innings with fours. Saxena, this time. A lose delivery on the pads and Saxena makes full use of it. India 12/0 after 2 overs.





13:35 hrs IST Jaiswal starts with a boundary Down the track and four! Yashasvi Jaiswal makes his intentions clear right in the first over. That’s a confident lofted shot over covers for a four. India U19: 5/0 after the first over.





13:20 hrs IST Playing XIs of India U19 and New Zealand U19 India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh New Zealand U19 (Playing XI): Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Jesse Tashkoff(c), Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Ben Pomare(w), Hayden Dickson, Adithya Ashok, David Hancock, William ORourke





13:10 hrs IST 3 changes for India India U19 have made three changes. Divyansh Saxena, Sushant Mishra are back in the side after missing out the Japan game.





13:05 hrs IST The Toss New Zealand U19 have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first against India U19.



