India vs New Zealand ICC U19 World Cup live score: Jaiswal, Saxena off to positive start
India U19 vs New Zealand U19 live: Follow live updates and score of India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup match
-
14:00 hrs IST
Saxena breaks the shackles
-
13:45 hrs IST
Two maidens
-
13:40 hrs IST
Saxena off the mark with a four
-
13:35 hrs IST
Jaiswal starts with a boundary
-
13:20 hrs IST
Playing XIs of India U19 and New Zealand U19
-
13:10 hrs IST
3 changes for India
-
13:05 hrs IST
The Toss
-
12:55 hrs IST
India U 19 vs New Zealand U 19
IND U19 vs NZ 19 live score: Defending champions India take on New Zealand in their final Group match at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. The Priyam Garg-led side have already secured qualifications into the knockouts courtesy wins against Sri Lanka and Japan. New Zealand, on the other hand, still need a win to safely qualify. Their first match against Japan was a washout but they beat Sri Lanka in their next match.
Saxena breaks the shackles
2 boundaries from the bat of Divyansh Saxena and the Indian innings is up and running again. Beautiful shots from Saxena, the second one in particular. It was full outside off but Saxena was up to the task, he plants his front forward and strokes it to through the cover boundary.
Two maidens
Back to back maidens for New Zealand. After an ordinary start both David Hancock and William ORourke have bowled brilliant overs. India U19 12/0 after 4 overs
Saxena off the mark with a four
Both the Indian openers have started off their innings with fours. Saxena, this time. A lose delivery on the pads and Saxena makes full use of it. India 12/0 after 2 overs.
Jaiswal starts with a boundary
Down the track and four! Yashasvi Jaiswal makes his intentions clear right in the first over. That’s a confident lofted shot over covers for a four. India U19: 5/0 after the first over.
Playing XIs of India U19 and New Zealand U19
India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh
New Zealand U19 (Playing XI): Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Jesse Tashkoff(c), Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Ben Pomare(w), Hayden Dickson, Adithya Ashok, David Hancock, William ORourke
3 changes for India
India U19 have made three changes. Divyansh Saxena, Sushant Mishra are back in the side after missing out the Japan game.
The Toss
New Zealand U19 have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first against India U19.
India U 19 vs New Zealand U 19
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India U19 vs New Zealand U19 World Cup match at Bloemfontein.