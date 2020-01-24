Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

India vs New Zealand ICC U19 World Cup live score: Jaiswal, Saxena off to positive start

India U19 vs New Zealand U19 live: Follow live updates and score of India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup match

By HT Correspondent | Jan 24, 2020 14:00 IST
highlights

IND U19 vs NZ 19 live score: Defending champions India take on New Zealand in their final Group match at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. The Priyam Garg-led side have already secured qualifications into the knockouts courtesy wins against Sri Lanka and Japan. New Zealand, on the other hand, still need a win to safely qualify. Their first match against Japan was a washout but they beat Sri Lanka in their next match.

14:00 hrs IST

Saxena breaks the shackles

2 boundaries from the bat of Divyansh Saxena and the Indian innings is up and running again. Beautiful shots from Saxena, the second one in particular. It was full outside off but Saxena was up to the task, he plants his front forward and strokes it to through the cover boundary.

13:45 hrs IST

Two maidens

Back to back maidens for New Zealand. After an ordinary start both David Hancock and William ORourke have bowled brilliant overs. India U19 12/0 after 4 overs

13:40 hrs IST

Saxena off the mark with a four

Both the Indian openers have started off their innings with fours. Saxena, this time. A lose delivery on the pads and Saxena makes full use of it. India 12/0 after 2 overs.

13:35 hrs IST

Jaiswal starts with a boundary

Down the track and four! Yashasvi Jaiswal makes his intentions clear right in the first over. That’s a confident lofted shot over covers for a four. India U19: 5/0 after the first over.

13:20 hrs IST

Playing XIs of India U19 and New Zealand U19

India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

New Zealand U19 (Playing XI): Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Jesse Tashkoff(c), Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Ben Pomare(w), Hayden Dickson, Adithya Ashok, David Hancock, William ORourke

13:10 hrs IST

3 changes for India

India U19 have made three changes. Divyansh Saxena, Sushant Mishra are back in the side after missing out the Japan game.

13:05 hrs IST

The Toss

New Zealand U19 have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first against India U19.

12:55 hrs IST

India U 19 vs New Zealand U 19

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India U19 vs New Zealand U19 World Cup match at Bloemfontein.

