India vs New Zealand: India taught us a few lessons in our own conditions - Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson rued the lack of partnership after New Zealand slumped to a defeat against India in the fifth ODI encounter in Wellington on Sunday. Thanks to the win, Virat Kohli & Co clinched the five-match series 4-1.

“If we could’ve taken the partnerships deeper, like with Tom Latham and myself, it could’ve been different,” said Williamson at the post-match interaction.

He also talked about India’s domination in the series barring the Hamilton game and said that they taught them a lesson at home and that they deserved all the credit for the way they bowled.

“Credit to India throughout this series. They’ve taught us a few lessons in our own conditions. They’re a world class outfit, they deserve the series win. We need to learn from these lessons. It’s a game of pressure. Throughout this series, they had us under more pressure than we would’ve liked,” he added.

India defeated New Zealand by 35 runs in the final ODI to clinch the five-match series at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday. Defending a total of 252 runs, Indian bowlers finished the match in the 45th over as they bundled out the entire New Zealand team for 217 runs.

Ambati Rayudu was adjudged as the Man of the Match while Mohammed Shami was presented with the Player of the Series award.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 19:09 IST