India vs New Zealand: 'Was a dream come true' - Navdeep Saini tells Mohammed Shami his 'life-changing' moment

India vs New Zealand: ‘Was a dream come true’ - Navdeep Saini tells Mohammed Shami his ‘life-changing’ moment

India vs New Zealand: Navdeep Saini is a part of India’s squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

cricket Updated: Feb 17, 2020 12:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Navdeep Saini speaks to Mohammed Shami.
Navdeep Saini speaks to Mohammed Shami.(BCCI/Twitter)
         

India pacer Navdeep Saini has been included in the Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against New Zealand. The right-armer made a mark in the limited-overs series last year, when he was picked for the T20I series against West Indies. Since then, he became a regular in the Indian side in ODIs and T20Is, and received his maiden Test call in January, when Indian team announced the squad for New Zealand Tests.

Now, with the first Test set to begin from Thursday in Wellington, Saini spoke to fellow fast bowler Mohammed Shami and talked about the moment which changed his life. Shami, who turned host in a video uploaded by BCCI on their website introduced the Indian bowler.

In reply, the bowler said: “Firstly, thankyou. I am glad for whatever level I am able to reach. It’s everyone’s dream to reach this level. It was my dream as well, which has now been fulfilled. I want to carry this further.” 

He added: “When I was selected for the Indian team, it was like a dream come true for me. I started playing at a local level, and then I moved on to Ranji. From there, to become a part of Indian national team, it was a life-changing moment for me.”

This is the first time Saini has been included in a Test squad for India. “It’s my first overseas tour with the Indian team. The Blue Springs is really beautiful. I am a very quiet person by nature, so I enjoy this atmospher,” he said.

Speaking about how he is helping young the young budding cricketers, Saini said: “I help all the budding cricketers in the academy. I have helped a few kids with cricket equipment, spikes, or financial aid. I have seen how important all of this is for the a young cricketer.”

