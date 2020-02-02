India vs New Zealand: Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is

cricket

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 21:43 IST

Jasprit Bumrah was pivotal in India’s 7-run win over New Zealand in the 5th T20I at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, which made India the first Test-playing nation to win a T20I series 5-0. Bumrah picked up 3 wickets and gave only 12 runs to restrict New Zealand to 156 for 9 after India had put on 163 for 3 batting first. In the process, Bumrah also broke a world record.

Bumrah, who started with a wicket maiden on Sunday, became the bowler with most maidens in T20I cricket surpassing the record of Sri Lanka medium Nuwan Kulasekara. Bumrah now has 7 maidens in T20I cricket in the 178.1 overs he has bowled so far. Kulasekara had 6 maidens 205.1 overs.

Bumrah trapped Martin Guptill in the second over of New Zealand’s chase to give India a great start. He came back in the 14th over to dismiss Daryl Mitchell for 2 and finished his spell with the wicket of Tim Southee.

This was also the 50th T20I for Bumrah. He joined the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma to represent India in 50 or more in T20Is.

“The match got close at one point but we had the belief that if we can squeeze in one or two good overs, the match can get close. It was windy, I was trying to use the wind and the longer side of the boundary. Very happy with the learnings, different ground dimensions, first time in New Zealand; great result,” said Bumrah after the match.

Bumrah was well supported by pacer Navdeep Saini, who finished with figures of 2 for 23 in his 4 overs. It was Saini who broke the stand between Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor by dismissing the former to bring India back in the match.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma’s 60 off 41 balls took India to 163 for 3. Rohit, who was leading India as regular captain Virat Kohli decided to rest, had to retire hurt because of a calf injury. He did not come back on the field and KL Rahul was given the captain’s role. He was also adjudged the man of the series for scoring 224 runs in 5 matches.

The India vs New Zealand three-match ODI will start from Wednesday.