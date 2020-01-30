India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson 41 runs away from surpassing Faf du Plessis in elite T20I list

cricket

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is on the cusp of setting a massive milestone when he takes to the field against India in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in Wellington on Friday. The Kiwis will be playing for pride in the final two matches as India already took a 3-0 unassailable lead in the series following their thrilling Super Over win in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Williamson, who struck a masterful 95 off 48 deliveries in hus last outing, is on the verge of becoming the captain with most runs in T20Is. The right-hander has hit 1243 runs as skipper in the shortest format and is just 41 runs away from former South Africa T20I skipper Faf du Plessis, who accumulated 1273 as leader of the side.

Few would put it against Williamson to not break this record as he has been in sublime against the Indian bowlers. With 160 runs in three innings, he is the highest run-getter in the series. Williamson has also hit 12 boundaries and 10 sixes and is the only player, across teams, to have double digit counts for both fours and sixes in the series. His strike-rate of 170.12 is also the best so far.

Such has been the effect of Williamson that India captain Virat Kohli conceded that New Zealand deserved to win the match in Hamilton. The Super Over heartache returned to haunt Williamson and Co after the captain had put them within touching distance of a famous victory.

“I thought we were gone at one stage,” Kohli had said during the post-match presentation in Hamilton. “I told our coach that they deserved to win. The way Kane was batting, on 95. Feel bad for him, I know what it’s like to play those knocks when things don’t go your way.”