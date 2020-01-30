India vs New Zealand: Kiwi supporter chants ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ during T20I series

cricket

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 18:01 IST

Team India created history when they defeated New Zealand in the third ODI in Hamilton. India needed 18 runs to win in the Super Over and Rohit Sharma smashed Tim Southee for two consecutive sixes to give the Men in Blue a famous victory. This is India’s first T20 international series win against New Zealand in their own backyard. Mohammad Shami bowled a superb last over to save the match for India before Rohit’s heroics propelled the visitors to victory.

READ | ‘I’ve lost years of my life’: Three Super Overs, three New Zealand defeats and the same commentator

However, there was one moment during the match that is going viral on social media. In a video going viral, a Kiwi fan is seeing chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. Indian supporters were teaching the New Zealander how to chant the phrase and the supporter took part in the chant with full vigour. WATCH:-

Indian Fans asking a New Zealand fan to say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ 🤣

.

Nz fans one of the best fan base in the World 💓 #INDvsNZ #NZvIND #KaneWilliamson pic.twitter.com/cJpQ1FBs9W — swagcricket (@swagcricket) January 30, 2020

Rohit Sharma stayed still and pumped two sixes off the final two balls of the super over to hand India a thrilling win the 3rd T20I in Hamilton. With this win India also bagged the 5-match T20I series as they gained an unassailable 3-0 lead. Speaking to reporters after the match ended, Rohit Sharma said that Mohammed Shami’s tremendous final over of the match won them the match as it helped India tie the game.

READ | 32 balls, 7 wickets, 1 run: When Curtly Ambrose breathed fire and smashed Australia in Perth - WATCH

Defending nine runs in the final over, Shami bowled an absolute stunning over as he dismissed Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor to stop New Zealand in their tracks and help them tie the game which took the match to a super over. “I think Mohammed Shami’s last over was crucial, and actually that got us the victory. Not my two sixes. It was Shami’s over where we defended nine runs. It’s not easy with the dew,” Rohit said.

“The wicket settling in nicely and two set batsmen out there as well... One batsman was batting on 95 and their most experienced player was at the other end. Hats off to Shami to bowl that over and get us back into the game and into the Super Over.”

It is a T20 World Cup year and as per Rohit, India’s consistency and winning run in the format is a great chance for the side to identify the winning mantra and for the management to identify players for specific roles. “Whenever anyone’s got an opportunity, they have made it count. Shikhar (Dhawan) as well, when he played the last series against Sri Lanka, he got a crucial 50 and then KL (Rahul) has been in good form over the last 7-8 T20s, he’s got probably 4 or 5 fifties,” Rohit said.