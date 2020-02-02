India vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th T20I: Confident India aim to whitewash New Zealand

Ind vs NZ, live score and updates: The action now shifts to Tauranga which is Kane Williamson’s territory, but the skipper himself is under an injury cloud. His shoulder injury could force him to miss another match and this will enthuse the Indian side, which is looking to script history by inflicting a complete sweep on the hosts. One of the biggest change in India’s approach has been the willingness of the side to play with unbridled freedom and this has allowed the players to come out an express themselves with tremendous freedom. They have shown immense fighting spirit and are favourites to bag the final match as well.

Live score and updates:

11:28 hrs IST India’s predicted XI Rishabh Pant could find himself in the playing XI, but who will be dropped. Find out about the possible team combination here.





11:34 hrs IST How will the conditions be? The town is built around a hill and hence, the wind patterns will assist swing bowlers. Captains will have to keep this in mind when they are deciding ends for the bowlers. The pitch will have good bounce and carry which makes for another high-scoring contest.





11:25 hrs IST All the numbers which matter Virat Kohli and his troops are on the cusp of setting a massive T20I record as a win in the next clash will see them become the first team to inflict a 5-0 series whitewash over a Test-playing nation. Find out all the numbers here.



