India vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th T20I: Confident India aim to whitewash New Zealand
Catch all the live score and updates from the 5th match between India and New Zealand from Mount Maunganui.
Ind vs NZ, live score and updates: The action now shifts to Tauranga which is Kane Williamson’s territory, but the skipper himself is under an injury cloud. His shoulder injury could force him to miss another match and this will enthuse the Indian side, which is looking to script history by inflicting a complete sweep on the hosts. One of the biggest change in India’s approach has been the willingness of the side to play with unbridled freedom and this has allowed the players to come out an express themselves with tremendous freedom. They have shown immense fighting spirit and are favourites to bag the final match as well.
India’s predicted XI
Rishabh Pant could find himself in the playing XI, but who will be dropped. Find out about the possible team combination here.
How will the conditions be?
The town is built around a hill and hence, the wind patterns will assist swing bowlers. Captains will have to keep this in mind when they are deciding ends for the bowlers. The pitch will have good bounce and carry which makes for another high-scoring contest.
All the numbers which matter
Virat Kohli and his troops are on the cusp of setting a massive T20I record as a win in the next clash will see them become the first team to inflict a 5-0 series whitewash over a Test-playing nation.
Find out all the numbers here.
The venue
We're here at The Bay Oval. Venue for the 5th and final T20I.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/AFfa4MIckk— BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2020
Hello and welcome
India are on the cusp of doing something rather special - they will be the first side to inflict a whitewash over a Test playing nation.
Overall (including non Test-playing nations), New Zealand will become the fifth team to lose five or more T20Is in a series after Cayman Islands (Lost: 6 in ICC WT20 Americas Region Final 2019), Bermuda (Lost: 6 in ICC WT20 Qualifier 2019), Nigeria (Lost: 6 in ICC WT20 Qualifier 2019) and Norway (Lost: 5 in ICC WT20 Europe Region Final in 2019).