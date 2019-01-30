India vs New Zealand: MS Dhoni returns as India hit the nets ahead of 4th ODI at Hamilton

After clinching the ODI series in the 3rd match at the Bay Oval, the Indian team led by stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma hit the ground running in the training session ahead of the fourth ODI at Hamilton.

MS Dhoni, who missed out in the 3rd match, was seen at the nets, which is great news for India as the former captain has hit good form this year and his presence in the playing XI will be a welcome addition, especially in the absence of Virat Kohli.

📸📸



Snapshots from #TeamIndia's training session ahead of the 4th ODI against New Zealand #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/KTmYgLwK5n — BCCI (@BCCI) January 30, 2019

Hardik Pandya, who made a clinical comeback to the side in the 3rd ODI, looked in a good groove. India could give the reserves a go-ahead in this match to test the bench-strength and young pacer Khaleel Ahmed was seen going through his paces.

ALSO READ: Numbers reveal how an MS Dhoni masterstroke changed Rohit Sharma’s career

The match will also be a momentous one for Rohit Sharma, as he will become the 14th cricketer to play 200 ODIs for India with Sachin Tendulkar (463) leading the list. Among the current cricketers, Virat Kohli (222) and MS Dhoni (334) are the others to achieve this milestone.

With 7 wins out of 8 matches, the right-hander has a stellar record as a skipper and he will be looking to continue his winning run when he takes the field in Hamilton.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 09:39 IST