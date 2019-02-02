 India vs New Zealand: MS Dhoni to return from injury in fifth ODI - Sanjay Bangar
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

India vs New Zealand: MS Dhoni to return from injury in fifth ODI - Sanjay Bangar

MS Dhoni missed the third and fourth ODIs after suffering a hamstring injury while batting during the second ODI where he scored 48 off just 33 deliveries.

cricket Updated: Feb 02, 2019 10:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs New Zealand,MS Dhoni,MS Dhoni cricket
MS Dhoni plays a shot during the second one-day international (ODI) match between New Zealand and India.(AFP)

India batting coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed on Saturday that MS Dhoni has recovered from injury and will take part in the fifth ODI encounter against New Zealand in Wellington. Dhoni missed the third and fourth ODIs after suffering a hamstring injury while batting during the second ODI where he scored 48 off just 33 deliveries.

Dhoni trained with the team ahead of the fourth ODI but wasn’t named in the playing XI.

READ: India - Australia opening T20I shifted from Bangalore to Vizag

In his absence, Dinesh Karthik has been keeping the wickets and he also played a match-winning knock in the third ODI match. However, he was dismissed for a duck in the last game as India suffered a complete batting collapse.

New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets on Thursday in the fourth one-day international after the tourists crumbled without talisman Virat Kohli, posting their lowest ODI total in nine years.

READ: India vs New Zealand: India’s predicted XI for 5th ODI

India were all out for 92 with 19.1 overs to spare as the dominant form that swept them to a 3-0 series victory disappeared. New Zealand made short work of the modest target, racing to a victory in just 14.4 overs.

However, India have already clinched the series after taking a 3-0 lead after the first three encounters.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 10:54 IST

tags

more from cricket