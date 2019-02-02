India batting coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed on Saturday that MS Dhoni has recovered from injury and will take part in the fifth ODI encounter against New Zealand in Wellington. Dhoni missed the third and fourth ODIs after suffering a hamstring injury while batting during the second ODI where he scored 48 off just 33 deliveries.

Dhoni trained with the team ahead of the fourth ODI but wasn’t named in the playing XI.

READ: India - Australia opening T20I shifted from Bangalore to Vizag

In his absence, Dinesh Karthik has been keeping the wickets and he also played a match-winning knock in the third ODI match. However, he was dismissed for a duck in the last game as India suffered a complete batting collapse.

New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets on Thursday in the fourth one-day international after the tourists crumbled without talisman Virat Kohli, posting their lowest ODI total in nine years.

READ: India vs New Zealand: India’s predicted XI for 5th ODI

India were all out for 92 with 19.1 overs to spare as the dominant form that swept them to a 3-0 series victory disappeared. New Zealand made short work of the modest target, racing to a victory in just 14.4 overs.

However, India have already clinched the series after taking a 3-0 lead after the first three encounters.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 10:54 IST