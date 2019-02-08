India vs New Zealand: Multiple firsts for Rohit Sharma in Auckland

Stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma stormed his way into the history books after firing India to a seven-wicket win against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. Courtesy of this victory, India levelled the three-match series 1-1, with the final to be played in Hamilton on Sunday.

Rohit smashed 29-ball 50, inclusive of three boundaries and four huge sixes. With that, Rohit became the first Indian to hit a century of sixes (102 in total) in the shortest format. The second Indian on this list is Yuvraj Singh who has 74 maximums to his name. Overall, Rohit is just one six behind the likes of Windies hard-hitter Chris Gayle and Kiwi superstar Martin Guptill in this illustrious list.

103 in 52 innings: Chris Gayle (WI)

103 in 74 innings: Martin Guptil (NZ)

102 in 84 innings: Rohit Sharma (IND)

91 in 70 innings: Brendon McCullum (NZ)

87 in 48 innings: Colin Munro (NZ)

This was Rohit’s 16th half-century in T20Is, which means that he becomes the first cricketer in the world to hit 20 scores of fifty or more. Rohit was earlier tied with regular India skipper Virat Kohli but with this latest blitz, he is the sole taker of the number one spot.

Most 50+ scores (50/100) in T20Is -

20 (16/4): Rohit Sharma (IND)

19 (19/0): Virat Kohli (IND)

16 (14/2): Martin Guptill (NZ)

15 (13/2): Chris Gayle (WI)

15 (13/2): Brendon McCullum (NZ)

Not to forget, Rohit also became the leading run-getter in the shortest format as well. Rohit has now accumulated 2288 runs in T20Is and he toppled Martin Guptill who has 2272 runs to his name.

Also, Rohit takes the joint top spot in the list of most wins as captain after 14 T20Is. Rohit is tied at the numero uno spot with Michael Clarke and Sarfraz Ahmed with 12 wins each.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 17:04 IST