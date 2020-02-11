e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Neesham blocks Rahul during run-up, the India batsman responds - WATCH

India vs New Zealand: Neesham blocks Rahul during run-up, the India batsman responds - WATCH

India vs New Zealand: Even though, there were no heated exchanges, the two players continued to indulge in verbal banter on the field till Neesham returned to his position to bowl the next delivery.

cricket Updated: Feb 11, 2020 16:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KL Rahul and Jimmy Neesham.
KL Rahul and Jimmy Neesham.(Twitter)
         

India batsman KL Rahul was involved in a friendly banter with New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham during the 3rd ODI at Bay Oval on Tuesday. The moment took place in the final ball of the 20th over when Rahul clipped the Kiwi pacer towards mid-on for a quick single. During his run-up, Neesham blocked Rahul’s way, and the batsman had to change his direction.  

Untitled from Cricket Fan on Vimeo.

The moment turned into a discussion between the two cricketers which continued for a while. Even though, there were no heated exchanges, the two players continued to indulge in verbal banter on the field till Neesham returned to his position to bowl the next delivery.

Also read: Rahul’s ton in vain as Kiwis complete series whitewash at Bay Oval

Meanwhile, KL Rahul went on to script his 4th ODI hundred to take India’s total to 296/7 in 50 overs. Rahul made 112 runs (from 113 balls), including nine fours and two sixes, as he rescued India from 62/3 in the 13th over after being sent in to bat.

He put on 100 runs with Shreyas Iyer (62 off 63 balls) for the fourth wicket, and later on another 107 runs with Manish Pandey (42 off 48 balls) for the fifth wicket. For New Zealand, who have already clinched the series after winning the first two matches, Hamish Bennett finished with 4/64 from ten overs to emerge as the most successful bowler.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record

But it was not enough to save Indai from a 3-0 whitewash as the Kiwis were helped by a brilliant batting performance to pull off the chase with five wickets in hand. The Kiwis were off to a confident start in their chase with Martin Guptill (66) and Henry Nicholls (80) and putting on a 106-run stand. However, wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets to bring India back in the game.

Colin de Grandhomme (58) and Tom Latham (32), though, took their side past the finish line with an unbeaten 80-run partnership.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

