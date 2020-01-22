India vs New Zealand: Ravi Shastri shares picture from Auckland, Michael Vaughan’s response wins internet

cricket

Team India touched down in Auckland on Tuesday ahead of their blockbuster all-format tour of New Zealand. The two teams will locks horns in five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in a one and a half month long tour for Virat Kohli and his troops. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played at the picturesque Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

After reaching the city, head coach Ravi Shastri and his back room staff were pictured strolling on the streets of Auckland. Shastri was accompanied by batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar. Shastri uploaded the image of social media and his post read: “Breathe easy Auckland. New Zealand.”

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan took note of this picture, especially Shastri’s clothes. He wrote: “Lovely Outfit Ravi !!!!”

Lovely Outfit Ravi !!!! 🍸 https://t.co/cktrT1GYp6 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 22, 2020

Ahead of the series against New Zealand, Shastri stated the upcoming six ODIs against New Zealand and South Africa could be used as a platform for his team’s preparations for the global T20 championship in Australia this October.

“That toss will be taken out of the equation, we will play well irrespective of conditions, of opponents and in every country of the world. That’s what our aim is and that is what we are chasing. Yes, the World Cup remains an obsession and we will do all to fulfil that ambition,” Shastri told PTI.

“The word ‘I’ is not there in our dictionary. It’s ‘we’. That’s what this team stands for. It celebrates each other’s achievements because it’s the team that wins,” he added.