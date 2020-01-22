e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Ravi Shastri shares picture from Auckland, Michael Vaughan’s response wins internet

India vs New Zealand: Ravi Shastri shares picture from Auckland, Michael Vaughan’s response wins internet

IND vs NZ: After reaching the city, head coach Ravi Shastri and his back room staff were pictured strolling on the streets of Auckland.

cricket Updated: Jan 22, 2020 15:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ravi Shastri (R) was accompanied by batting coach Vikram Rathour (L), bowling coach Bharat Arun (2L) and fielding coach R Sridhar.
Ravi Shastri (R) was accompanied by batting coach Vikram Rathour (L), bowling coach Bharat Arun (2L) and fielding coach R Sridhar.((Ravi Shastri/ Twitter))
         

Team India touched down in Auckland on Tuesday ahead of their blockbuster all-format tour of New Zealand. The two teams will locks horns in five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in a one and a half month long tour for Virat Kohli and his troops. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played at the picturesque Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

Also Read: ‘Toss will be taken out of the equation’: Shastri reveals India’s ‘obsession’

After reaching the city, head coach Ravi Shastri and his back room staff were pictured strolling on the streets of Auckland. Shastri was accompanied by batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar. Shastri uploaded the image of social media and his post read: “Breathe easy Auckland. New Zealand.” 

Also Read: Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan took note of this picture, especially Shastri’s clothes. He wrote: “Lovely Outfit Ravi !!!!” 

Ahead of the series against New Zealand, Shastri stated the upcoming six ODIs against New Zealand and South Africa could be used as a platform for his team’s preparations for the global T20 championship in Australia this October.

Also Read: ‘Should give up IPL deal’: Vaughan asks KKR’s explosive new recruit to skip IPL

“That toss will be taken out of the equation, we will play well irrespective of conditions, of opponents and in every country of the world. That’s what our aim is and that is what we are chasing. Yes, the World Cup remains an obsession and we will do all to fulfil that ambition,” Shastri told PTI.

“The word ‘I’ is not there in our dictionary. It’s ‘we’. That’s what this team stands for. It celebrates each other’s achievements because it’s the team that wins,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates , Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.
tags
top news
Interpol notice issued for Nithyananda, self-styled godman on the run for rape
Interpol notice issued for Nithyananda, self-styled godman on the run for rape
Aaditya Thackeray gets Cabinet nod to keep Mumbai open 24x7 from Jan 27
Aaditya Thackeray gets Cabinet nod to keep Mumbai open 24x7 from Jan 27
Union ministers, CMs, celebrities among 40 BJP star campaigners for Delhi
Union ministers, CMs, celebrities among 40 BJP star campaigners for Delhi
Pak has ‘limited options’ to respond to India’s decision on J-K: US report
Pak has ‘limited options’ to respond to India’s decision on J-K: US report
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Only in India can you stay in a real palace converted into a luxury hotel
Only in India can you stay in a real palace converted into a luxury hotel
Kumble reacts after PM Modi uses ‘broken jaw’ example to motivate students
Kumble reacts after PM Modi uses ‘broken jaw’ example to motivate students
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news