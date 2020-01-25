e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma’s numbers pose a big concern for Virat Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I

India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma’s numbers pose a big concern for Virat Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I

IND vs NZ: The trend continued in the first T20I in Auckland on Friday and the India vice-captain will be hopeful of a better show in the second T20I at the same venue on Sunday.

cricket Updated: Jan 25, 2020 14:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Rohit Sharma walking back into the hut after getting dismissed during a match.(AFP)
         

Opener Rohit Sharma is regarded as one of the most explosive batsmen in white-ball cricket but his record against New Zealand doesn’t paint a good picture. Rohit is the second-highest run-getter in T20Is, behind skipper Virat Kohli, but his form has often left his corner when Team India lock horns against the Kiwis. The trend continued in the first T20I in Auckland on Friday and the India vice-captain will be hopeful of a better show in the second T20I at the same venue on Sunday.

Historically, New Zealand are one of the sides against whom Rohit has struggled in the shortest format. In 10 innings, he has been dismissed in single digits six times against the Kiwis. This percentage is highest for Rohit against New Zealand in comparison with other teams (minimum five matches played).

Hindustantimes

Moreover, Rohit averages 22.77 against the Kiwis which is fourth lowest among batsmen who have played at least 10 innings against New Zealand in T20Is.

Hindustantimes

Rohit’s strike rate also suffers a bit against New Zealand. Rohit’s usual strike rate of 138.14 drops down to 129.74 against the Kiwis, which is his second lowest against any team (minimum five matches played).

Hindustantimes

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar

EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Shiv Sena backs MNS on expelling illegal Pakistan, Bangladeshi Muslims migrants
Wouldn’t have burdened govt, says Pak PM on ‘sponsored’ Davos trip: Report
‘Centre afraid’, says Sharad Pawar as NIA takes over Bhima Koregaon case
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls
