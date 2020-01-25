India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma’s numbers pose a big concern for Virat Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I

cricket

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 14:56 IST

Opener Rohit Sharma is regarded as one of the most explosive batsmen in white-ball cricket but his record against New Zealand doesn’t paint a good picture. Rohit is the second-highest run-getter in T20Is, behind skipper Virat Kohli, but his form has often left his corner when Team India lock horns against the Kiwis. The trend continued in the first T20I in Auckland on Friday and the India vice-captain will be hopeful of a better show in the second T20I at the same venue on Sunday.

Also Read: India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change

Historically, New Zealand are one of the sides against whom Rohit has struggled in the shortest format. In 10 innings, he has been dismissed in single digits six times against the Kiwis. This percentage is highest for Rohit against New Zealand in comparison with other teams (minimum five matches played).

Moreover, Rohit averages 22.77 against the Kiwis which is fourth lowest among batsmen who have played at least 10 innings against New Zealand in T20Is.

Also Read: Will Pant come back? Asks reporter, Rahul gives short but precise answer

Rohit’s strike rate also suffers a bit against New Zealand. Rohit’s usual strike rate of 138.14 drops down to 129.74 against the Kiwis, which is his second lowest against any team (minimum five matches played).

Also Read: ‘We’ve to be more aggressive with ball’-Sodhi outlines NZ plans for 2nd T20

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar