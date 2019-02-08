India vs New Zealand: Ross Taylor tops unwanted list after yet another run-out

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor joined an unwanted list after getting run-out during the second T20I against India at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. Taylor (42) put together a good partnership with Colin de Grandhomme (50) and the duo played a crucial role in the Kiwis reaching 158/8 in 20 overs after a bad start.

Taylor’s 36-ball innings finally came to end when he was run by all-rounder Vijay Shankar on the last ball of the 19th over. Mitchell Santner hit the ball towards long-on and as Taylor was going back towards the non-striker’s end to complete the double, Shankar effected a brilliant direct hit to get rid of the right-hander.

This was Taylor’s 9th such dismissal in the shortest format of the game and he now takes the joint-top spot in the list of most run-outs in T20Is. Apart from Taylor, Bangladesh star Mahmudullah has also been run-out nine times in T20Is.

Earlier, India performed well with the ball after New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat, taking early wickets then restricting the Black Caps with some tight bowling to close the innings.

Krunal Pandya took three for 28 and Khaleel Ahmed finished with figures of two for 27 as the tourists prevented New Zealand from exploiting Eden Park’s short boundaries.

The hosts were looking shaky at 50 for four before Colin de Grandhomme lifted the pace, hitting a maiden T20 half century off 27 balls that included four sixes.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 13:50 IST