India vs New Zealand, semi-final World Cup 2019 Live streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

The first semi-final of the 2019 World Cup will see India and New Zealand lock horns against each other at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Team India qualified as the top team in the points table with 7 wins while New Zealand secured their passage to the semi-finals by virtue of finishing 4th with 5 wins. Both teams would be desperate to iron out all their issues ahead of the crucial match in Manchester.

India have looked like a complete side in the World Cup with Rohit Sharma firing at the top while Jasprit Bumrah bamboozling the opposition with his pin-point deliveries. On the other hand, New Zealand are on a 3-match losing streak in the World Cup and qualified for the last four only because of their superior net run rate. Their over reliance on Kane Williamson to fire has given their opposing teams an important weakness to target.

Where is India vs New Zealand semi-final match of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand semi-final match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match begins at 3 PM IST on Tuesday (July 9).

Where to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand semi-final match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1.

How to watch India vs New Zealand semi-final match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs New Zealand match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 15:10 IST