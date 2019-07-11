India vs New Zealand, semi-finals, ICC World Cup: ‘We gave everything we had’ - Virat Kohli’s emotional post after semi-final heartbreak

When Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walked out to chase down 239, India were firm favourites and New Zealand had to once again push above the weight - a tag which sits perfectly with Kane Williamson and crew. However, what followed was absolute magic for the Kiwis - Matt Henry and Trent Boult ripped through the Indian top order and within 40 minutes, India were reduced to 24 for 4.

There was a fightback from Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and there was a special innings played by Ravindra Jadeja, but Kohli’s men ran out of steam and finished short of the target. It was a heartbreak for the skipper, who conceded that the first 45 minutes of mayhem shunted his side out of the tournament.

However, the skipper put out a tweet in which he mentioned that his side gave it all they had and that. they were gutted and share the emotions with the fans.

“Firstly I want to thank all our fans who came in huge numbers to support the team. You made it a memorable tournament for all of us & we definitely felt the love showered upon the team. We are all disappointed & share the same emotions as you. We gave everything we had. Jai hind,” Kohli tweeted.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar said he is heartbroken like every Indian supporter but praised the good fight put up by Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni against the Kiwis.

Tendulkar also lauded New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s leadership, saying his composure played a crucial role in the match.

