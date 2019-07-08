India vs New Zealand, semi-finals, World Cup 2019: What happens if India vs New Zealand semi-final clash is washed out

India take on New Zealand in the first semi-final clash of the ongoing World Cup. Both camps sound confident ahead of the match and while, India appear to be favourites, New Zealand are all set to give it their best shot with the senior players aiming to stand up and be counted. However, as has been the case right through this World Cup, weather could be a factor even for this clash.

As per the forecast, there are predictions of showers on Tuesday which could dampen the spirits of the fans. If the match indeed is washed out, there is a reserve day in the offing. However, the forecast is not too bright even on Wednesday.

So what happens if both the days are washed out?

If the match is washed out on the reserve day too then India will progress through to the finals as they finished at number 1 points table with 15 points while New Zealand scraped through with 11 points and were placed at number 4 on the points table.

It should be mentioned here that the league stage match between the two sides was also abandoned due to rain. They did meet in a warm-up clash before the main tournament where the New Zealand pacers smashed the Indian batting order.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 13:07 IST