India vs New Zealand, semi-finals, world cup: Ahead of clash with India, New Zealand issues warning to Virat Kohli and team

India have been a dominant force this World Cup, they have lost just the one match against England. New Zealand, on the other hand, have huffed and puffed their way to the semis and got lucky as their net run rate was better than Pakistan. On paper, India look the dominant side, but when have cricket matches been won on paper. As far as New Zealand coach Gary Stead is concerned, the fact that New Zealand are not being talked about as contenders, is a good spot to be in.

“I’m not spending a lot of time worrying about what other people are thinking, whether we should be here or not,” Stead told reporters at Old Trafford.

“India are a quality team, there’s no doubt. They’ve got match-winners right throughout their lineup. I said right from the very start whoever we play, we going to have to be somewhere near our very best to beat,” he added.

“That’s the excitement, that’s the challenge in front of us. Hopefully, you’ll see what Kiwis are made of out there as well, that ‘no-die’ attitude and I guess stand up when we need to,” he further added.

New Zealand will be bolstered by the return of their leading wicket-taker in the tournament with Ferguson recovering from a tightness in his hamstring.

The quick also felt the underdog status suited his side.

“I guess in World Cups obviously big games get pumped up and where we stand is the fourth going into the semi-finals so naturally I guess they back India,” Ferguson said.

“But as New Zealanders, we are often the underdogs and I guess that’s a position we like to be in... it’s knockout cricket now so it’s all on Tuesday and the better team will go through.”

