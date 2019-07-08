India vs New Zealand, semi-finals, World Cup 2019: Numbers reveal biggest threat for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

The New Zealand team is a side full of ‘nice guys’, who smile at you, put their heads down and give their best. They have scrapped their way to the semi-finals and now meet an Indian side, bouncing around with a lot of purpose and with momentum in their pockets. However, both sides will begin from scratch and this is where the side needs to be wary about the possible threat of Trent Boult.

India’s success at this World Cup has been built on the heavy scoring of a Rohit Sharma-led batting top order, and despite the insistence of batting coach Sanjay Bangar, the middle order is undercooked. Hence, Trent Boult becomes a decisive factor - especially with the new ball, especially against Rohit Sharma. The left-arm seamer has accounted for Rohit Sharma 4 times over his career.

Also, it should be mentioned here that the left-armer sliced through the Indian batting order in the warm-up clash prior to the main tournament. He picked up four wickets as India were bundled out for 179. His scalps included Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav.

When both sides faced off early this year, Boult reminded India why exactly he was such a massive threat. 12 wickets in 5 matches at an economy of 3.92 are stellar numbers. Also, if we take a closer look at the numbers, there is a looming threat for Indian openers.

The chart below shows how Boult’s taken a disproportionately high amount of India’s openers: -

It has to be mentioned here that the Kiwi pacer is only second to Mitchell Starc in the wicket-takers column across the last two World Cups.

Well, to make things even more daunting for the Indian openers and top order, Boult has been the leading wicket-taker this year in ODIs.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 12:36 IST