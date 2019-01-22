India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill looks mighty impressive in training, plays attractive strokes - Watch

Shubman Gill, who was roped into the Indian team for the New Zealand tour, hit the ground running and looked very impressive in his first out in the training session.

Gill, who had a superb domestic circuit, played some crisp strokes in the nets and looked to be at ease with the pace and bounce on the New Zealand pitches. Although he might have to wait to make his debut, the team management would be keen to give him a run so that he could prove his mettle leading into the World Cup.

📽️📽️#TeamIndia's latest recruit @RealShubmanGill was seen sweating out in the nets at his first training session with the Senior Men's team 😎😎 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/E8COH3Avnr — BCCI (@BCCI) January 22, 2019

What works for the young man is that he has been in roaring form which can be seen from the strokes he played in the nets. He amassed 790 runs, including two hundreds, in 10 innings at 98.75 in Ranji Trophy this year. He was also part of India A squad that toured New Zealand last year.

“It is a big advantage [to be picked for the New Zealand tour]. I played well there in the U-19 World Cup and now again I have got the opportunity,” Gill told PTI after being picked in the Indian squad.

“As I have done well there, I can say that there isn’t much adjustment needed in the technique. If I get an opportunity, I will have just need to handle the pressure that comes with playing for India. Mentally, it will be different for sure but I am ready,” he added.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 08:55 IST