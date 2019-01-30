India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill to replace Virat Kohli? Sunil Gavaskar identifies batting slot for young man

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that the Indian management should give a go-ahead to young batsman Shubman Gill for the final 2 ODI matches in the ongoing series against New Zealand. Regular captain Virat Kohli has been rested, which opens the number 3 spot and this is where Gavaskar wants Gill to bat.

“Well because the No.3 spot is vacant, I would want to give Shubman Gill a game, give him a couple of games and see how he fares. If he gets to bat, you will get a fair idea how he is taking to international cricket,” Gavaskar told India Today.

Gill, who was part of India’s triumphant Under-19 team which was captained by Prithvi Shaw, has already impressed captain Virat Kohli with his talent and intensity and this could well prompt the management to give him the green signal to make his debut.

“I think there are some outstanding talents. We saw Prithvi Shaw grab the opportunity with both hands. Shubman is a very exciting talent and I saw him bat in the nets and I was like wow I was not even 10 per cent of that when I was 19,” Kohli after the 3rd match.

“So, that’s the confidence that they carry and it’s great for Indian cricket, the standard keeps going up and the guys coming in can make those impact performances straightaway. And, we are more than happy to give them chances and provide them the space to grow,” he further added.

