India vs New Zealand: Sunil Gavaskar predicts the series winner

After a convincing 4-1 triumph in the five-match ODIs series against New Zealand, India begin their three-match T20 series against the Kiwis with the first game in Wellington on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli’s men wrapped up the series by winning the first three matches at a canter before he went on a well-deserved leave. In his absence, Rohit Sharma led the side in the final two games. The Mumbai batsman has been given the charge of the visitors for the shortest format of the game as they look to end their tour with another series win.

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar feels that the visiting side have it in them to inflict another defeat on the hosts. Gavaskar, in conversation with broadcaster Star Sports, was asked about his prediction for the T20 series and the legendary opening batsman, who now plies his trade as a respected cricket commentator, quickly responded “2-1” in favour of India.

Also read: India’s predicted XI for 1st T20 – Pant, Khaleel to return

India have a poor record in New Zealand, winning just two of the nine T20s they have played in the country. Having won an ODI series for only the second time in New Zealand, they will now fancy their chances to set the record straight in the shortest format of the game.

India’s stand-in skipper is on the verge of some personal glory as well. If the visitors can win the three-match series by 2-0 or a bigger margin, Sharma will become the second most successful skipper for the visitors in the shortest format of the game. The top spot belongs to veteran wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni with 41 wins in 72 matches with a winning percentage of 59.28.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 21:31 IST