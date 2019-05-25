India vs New Zealand warm-up match World Cup 2019: Rules, teams, when, where and how to watch live streaming on TV and online

Armed with pedigree, personnel and form, favourites India will look to hit the ground running when they face New Zealand in their opening warm-up game of the ICC World Cup 2019 at The Oval on Saturday.

However, with India yet to clear the haze of confusion over the number four position, it will be much more than a ritual of allowing one top-order batsman after another -- behemoths in their own right -- a hit in the middle.

The outing at the Kennigton Oval will go beyond experimenting with their highly skilled bowling attack, and quite a bit of focus will be on K L Rahul and Vijay Shankar, contenders for the number four slot.

Shankar’s injury however has made Rahul the front-runner to grab the No.4 spot in the India vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up match.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have their fare share of injury woes too. Wicket-keeper batsman Tom Lahtam has been ruled out of their two warm-up games and he will be replaced by uncapped Tom Blundell.

Here are some important facts about the India vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up match.

Format/rules of India vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up match

While the India vs New Zealand warm-up match like every other warm-up game before the World Cup, will be played according to the rules of an ODI match, it would not be counted as a List A game let alone an international one. All 15 players can play in this match but only 11 can bat and bowl.

Also Read: Full schedule and details of World Cup 2019 warm-up matches

Where is the India vs New Zealand warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The India vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up match will take place at the Kennington Oval in London.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The India vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up match begins at 3pm IST on Saturday (May 24)

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The India vs New Zealand warm-up match will be aired live on Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch India vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs New Zealand warm-up match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/

India squad for warm-up match against New Zealand

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik

New Zealand squad for warm-up match against India

Kane Williamson ©, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson

What is the schedule of World Cup 2019 warm-up matches?

May 25: England vs Australia - The Rose Bowl, Southampton

India vs New Zealand - Kennington Oval, London

May 26: South Africa vs West Indies - County Ground, Bristol

Pakistan vs Bangladesh - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

May 27: England vs Afghanistan - Kennington Oval, London

Australia vs Sri Lanka - The Rose Bowl, Southampton

May 28: New Zealand vs West Indies - County Ground, Bristol

India vs Bangladesh - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

First Published: May 25, 2019 10:25 IST