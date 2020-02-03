India vs New Zealand: ‘When there are players like Virat and Rohit...’: KL Rahul on why Team India has been consistent

cricket

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 11:32 IST

KL Rahul had a defining series - with the bat, with the wicket-keeping gloves and then as a leader. He captained India in the final T20I when Rohit Sharma was unfit to take the field and looked at ease juggling between his options. However, the batsman is not content and wants to face challenges as they come along. “It was a special feeling, leading your country is always the second dream - the first one’s of course to play for your country,” said Rahul, swelling with uncontainable pride. “It was unfortunate what happened to Rohit. Every day I wake up, every day I’m thrown a new responsibility. I’m very grateful and I’m loving the challenges being thrown at me. It was great to see how we responded without our main leaders - Rohit and Virat.”

ALSO READ: 34 runs in an over - Shivam Dube scripts unwanted T20I record

India have been very consistent across all the three formats in the recent past and as per Rahul, this had to do with the way Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been in and around the dressing room. “When there are players like Virat and Rohit in the dressing room, you don’t need to look too far for inspiration. Jasprit, too, is an inspiration to the guys in the dressing room due to his consistency and his performances.”

For Rahul, the side is a closely-knit unit and the atmosphere is extremely cordial and it is an extension of the family.

ALSO READ: Solid support cast, responding to pressure & KL Rahul: 3 big takeaways for India

“We’re a young team, love spending time with each other, and there is absolutely no divide between the seniors and the juniors. We all have a common goal - to win games of cricket. We are all focused on winning the (T20) World Cup - that’s a common goal, and we’re trying to maximise our preparations for the World Cup.”

After their historic triumph in the T20I series, the India side will play three ODIs from the 5th to the 11th of February, the first of them in Hamilton, before moving on to the two-Test series, starting on February 21.