India vs Pakistan centre of attraction again; AFG seek AUS revenge: 5 Champions Trophy matches to set your pulse racing

The stage is set for the Champions Trophy, as Pakistan is all set to host the event in a hybrid model, with India playing all its matches in Dubai. The last time Pakistan held a major international cricket tournament was as co-hosts with India and Sri Lanka, in 1996. The PCB has renovated the stadiums for the marquee ICC event, as it will be the first step in bringing back ICC events at regular intervals in their country. However, a lot of attention will be diverted towards Dubai, where India will be playing their matches, including the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan. India vs Pakistan centre of attraction again in Champions Trophy 2025.(PTI)

Here are the five matches to watch out for in Champions Trophy 2025:

Pakistan vs India, Group A: With an ICC event happening almost every year in the past few years, the India vs Pakistan clash has become an annual event as the cricket governing body wants to make the most of it. The intense rivalry between the two neighbouring nations has intensified over the years, and another chapter will be written on March 23 in Dubai. Considering the recent forms of both teams, India will once again enter the match as the favourites after whitewashing England 3-0 in the ODI series, while Pakistan are under pressure after losing the tri-series to New Zealand.

Australia vs England, Group B: It is another rivalry which will be at the centre of attention in the Champions Trophy. The crucial Group B clash will also set the tone for the Ashes later this year. However, both teams will be entering the tournament with big series defeats on their back as a depleted Australian team lost to Sri Lanka, who failed to qualify for the Champions Trophy. On the other hand, India whitewashed England in a three-match series.

New Zealand vs India, Group A: New Zealand is one team that has hurt India the most in the ICC knockouts in the past few years, along with Rohit Sharma and Co. would be vary of them once again. The ghosts of the 2021 T20 World Cup group-stage defeat will definitely be in India's mind as the Champions Trophy match will be played at the same venue. However, the bigwigs of Indian cricket - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma- will seek revenge for the embarrassing defeat in the Test series that they conceded last year.

Afghanistan vs Australia Group B: When these two teams met last played against each other in an ODI, it turned out to be a World Cup classic where Glenn Maxwell played one of best knocks in cricket history to snatch a win from Afghanistan's mouth. The stag was set for Afghanistan for the biggest win in their history, but a couple of dropped catches and Maxwell's double century despite all the pain he was suffering due to cramps. However, this time, the Afghans will be highly motivated to get the job done and write a new chapter in their cricketing history.

England vs South Africa: Group B is stacked with four quality teams, and England and South Africa might turn out to be one game which will decide the two semifinalists. The Proteas, known for their chokers tag in the ICC events, will give another shot to get their hands on the ICC trophy while England are desperate to bounce back and show the cricketing world that the current crop of players still have some gas left to win an ICC event.