India vs Pakistan: Dhoni Review System strikes again - Watch

After showing his tactical acumen against Bangladesh in India’s last game in the Asia Cup, former India skipper MS Dhoni once again showed on Sunday why he is considered one of the greatest readers of the gentleman’s game. The Decision Review System has often been called by Dhoni fans as the Dhoni Review System and the reason was evident when the arch-rivals clashed in Dubai.

With Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed winning the toss and batting first, it was important for the Indian bowlers to start well and pick early wickets. While the Indian bowlers did put pressure on the Pakistan opening duo of Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman by drying up the runs, the wicket finally came thanks to Dhoni.

It was the 8th over of the innings when leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal got one to pitch and turn enough to miss Imam’s bat and hit the pad. While the umpire felt that the ball wouldn’t hit the wickets, Dhoni shook in the affirmative and skipper Rohit Sharma immediately went for a review. The result was the fall of Pakistan’s first wicket. Imam walked back for 10 as the DRS showed that the ball from Chahal was hitting the leg stump. A nonchalant Dhoni once again let the bowler hog the limelight as he quietly asked for some water to beat the heat.

Ever since Dhoni handed over the reins of the limited-overs team to Virat Kohli, question marks have been raised over his place in the team. But the former India skipper showed his true class in the game against Bangladesh on Friday. With stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma bringing Ravindra Jadeja into the attack, Bangladesh batsman Shakib Al Hasan looked to put the spinner under pressure before Dhoni used his tactical acumen to fox the Bangladesh all-rounder.

Back in the Indian ODI team after the Champions Trophy, Jadeja was handed the ball by Rohit in the 10th over of the Bangladesh innings. And Jadeja started off a bit rusty as Shakib looked to take full advantage of the situation. He first sent the ‘free-hit’ ball into the cover boundary and then swept the next one from outside off to the square-leg boundary. This is when Dhoni understood the plan and walked up to Rohit and asked him to move Shikhar Dhawan to square-leg from first slip.

The very next ball landed into the hands of Dhawan at square-leg as Shakib tried another sweep. One in the bag, Jadeja turned a different bowler and ended with figures of 4/29 from his 10. Once again, Dhoni showed the world why he is one of the best when it comes to reading game situations and the mind of the batsmen.

