India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Don’t buy World Cup tickets from touts - Scotland Yard

Amid reports of heightened demand for tickets for the India-Pakistan World Cup tie in Manchester on Sunday, Scotland Yard on Saturday reminded fans not to buy ‘tickets’ from touts who may pass off photocopies or fake tickets.

A large number of people have travelled from India to witness the tie, whose tickets were sold out months ago, mostly bought by British Asians of Indian and Pakistan origin: over 6 lakh fans applied for about 25,000 seats at Old Trafford.

Scotland Yard did not identify the World Cup tie for which touts have been selling tickets, but said it is reminding the public who are hoping to attend “a Cricket World Cup fixture” not to purchase tickets from touts outside the stadium.

Detective chief superintendent Treena Fleming said the police have been working closely with the International Cricket Council, the England and Wales Cricket Board, The Oval and Lords to ensure spectators, players and staff can attend safe and enjoyable events.

She said: “Having the Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales is such a privilege and we love hosting parts of it in London; however a small minority is attempting to fraudulently sell fake or copied tickets”.

“We advise anyone who is thinking of purchasing a ticket from someone outside a cricket stadium to think twice. The ticket you are about to buy may be a fake or possibly even a photocopy and you are very likely to be handing over your money to a criminal and will not be allowed into the stadium”.

Information recently released by Action Fraud says that in the year to April 30, 2019, it received 4,755 reports of ticket fraud. The total reported loss to victims was £1,654,888: an average of £365 per victim.

The India-Pakistan encounter is expected to be watched by over a billion people on television, besides a large number of organised screenings in the UK, India, Pakistan and elsewhere.

