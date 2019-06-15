India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Head-to-head record and other interesting facts

Two long-time rivals will be facing each other once again in the battle for supremacy when India take on Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 on Sunday. While India are still unbeaten in the tournament with 5 points from 3 encounters, Pakistan are struggling in the bottom half of the table with 3 points from 4 matches.

When it comes to the overall head-to-head record, Pakistan are leading 73-54 against India with four matches yielding no results. As a result, Pakistan have a win percentage of 55.72% over India in ODIs.

READ: 2019 WC: The Pak-born fan who gets match tickets from Dhoni, since 2011

However, when it comes to the World Cup, India have never lost a match against Pakistan. The teams have faced each other six times and all the encounters were won by India. When it comes to ICC tournaments, Pakistan have a win percentage of 27.27% against India which is the 2nd worst for them against an opponent in ICC events.

Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, here’s a look at some other interesting facts -

6/6: India are yet to lose a match against Pakistan in the World Cup.

o They have won all the 6 matches against Pakistan in the WC.

• 205: Average 1st innings score of the last 5 ODIs at Manchester.

• 23: The bowling average of Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s is the best by an Indian against Pakistan in ODIs (min. 75 overs bowled)

• 1: The only ODI match between India and Pakistan at Manchester went in favour of India.

o India won the match by 47 runs (8 June 1999)

o India had set a target of 228 runs; Pakistan were all-out for 180

READ: Manchester weather update, India vs Pakistan: Forecast ahead of crucial tie

• 57: runs needed by Virat Kohli to complete 11,000 ODI runs.

o He will become the fastest to do so if he does it in his next ODI innings.

• 1: Shadab Khan needs 1 wicket to complete 50 ODI wickets.

• 12.30: The bowling average of Mohammad Amir in this World Cup is the highest by a bowler who has bowled at least 10 overs.

• 5/27: Venkatesh Prasad’s bowling figures against Pakistan on 8th June 1999 is the best by an Indian against Pakistan in the World Cup.

o He is the only Indian to take a 5-wicket haul against Pakistan in the World Cup.

• 107: Virat Kohli is the lone centurion for India in India vs Pakistan WC matches.

o He scored 107 (126) at Adelaide, 15 Feb 2015

• 5/46: Wahab Riaz’s bowling figures against India at Mohali (30 March 2011) is still the best by a Pakistan bowler against India in the World Cup.

READ: Prasad-Sohail exchange, Sachin’s iconic six: 5 historic IND-PAK moments

• 4/5: MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have hit the 4th and 5th most sixes respectively in ODIs.

o There is a race between both of them to overtake each other.

• 75: runs needed by Fakhar Zaman to complete 500 ODI runs in 2019.

• 24: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s wicket tally in 2019 is the joint 2nd highest along with Trent Boult in ODIs this year.

o Pat Cummins with 26 wickets is the leader.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 18:31 IST