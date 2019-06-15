India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

India and Pakistan will face off each other in the highly-awaited clash on Sunday in Manchester. The two teams share an intense cricket rivalry and will be eager to pull off a win against each other. India got off to a solid start in the tournament with wins over South Africa and Australia in their first two games. But they lost a point after the match against New Zealand was washed out earlier this week.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have already suffered two defeats in the tournament against West Indies and Australia, and also lost a point against Sri Lanka as it was abandoned due to rainfall.

Where is the India vs Pakistan of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The India vs Pakistan World Cup match will take place at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

At what time does the India vs Pakistan match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The India vs Pakistan World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Sunday (June 16).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs Pakistan match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The India vs Pakistan match will be aired live on Star Sports 3 HD and Star Sports 3.

How to watch India vs Pakistan World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the India vs Pakistan World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs Pakistan match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 19:35 IST