India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: No shortage of big hits as arch-rivals IND, PAK meet in six-fest
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: India and Pakistan will kick off the much-hyped and entertaining Hong Kong Super Sixes, where records are expected to tumble.
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: India vs Pakistan is always a big clash, one to keep your eyes on, whichever tournament or format it is being played in. The return of the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament after a seven-year hiatus will see the two Asian superpowers lock horns in an extremely unique format, going head-to-head as the rivalry is reignited in this fast-paced encounter....Read More
The Hong Kong Cricket Sixes event began all the way back in 1992, almost as a precursor to short-form T20 cricket. An ICC-sanctioned event, the format sees two teams of just six players each face off in a six-over match, where run-scoring is high and plenty of fireworks are on offer. There are limitations on bowling, where every player bar the wicketkeeper must bowl one over each, with one player allowed to bowl two overs, meaning resources have to be handled carefully.
Historically played at the Kowloon Cricket Club Ground, the 2024 edition sees the return of the tournament, and will be hosted at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok from November 1 to November 3. There are a total of 12 teams, divided into four pools of three each, where a round-robin format condensed to be played entirely on the first day will lead into the knockouts in the remainder of the tournament.
India and Pakistan were drawn into the same group, with UAE as the third member of this pool. The heavyweight clash will see plenty of former international players don the colours of their respective jerseys once again. India are led by Robin Uthappa, who was part of the squad which beat Pakistan to lift the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, and will be looking to repeat that impact as he leads this unit.
Alongside him, some IPL greats and former Indian internationals will also be turning up for the Indian team. Manoj Tiwari will be back in cricket action with his powerful shotmaking, joined by names such as all-rounders Stuart Binny and Kedar Jadhav, Shreevats Goswami,, Bharat Chipli, as well as Shahbaz Nadeem. All these players have plenty of experience on the domestic circuit in limited overs cricket, and will be bringing it to play in Hong Kong as they look to deliver India just their second title in this tournament.
Pakistan, meanwhile, are five-time champions of the event, tied for the most victories in the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes. This year, they bring plenty of firepower of their own, headlined by captain Faheem Ashraf. Ashraf will be leading a team which will have access to Shadab Khan and Asif Ali, as well as Muhammad Akhlaq, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, and Aamer Yamin, as they look to win a record sixth tournament in Hong Kong.
Pakistan have already put a win on the board with a 13-run victory over the UAE after putting up 128 runs on the board — indicative of how many runs are on offer in this tournament, where matches are rapid-fire and last less than an hour each as plenty of games are packed into a tight schedule.
A second Pakistan win could put India in trouble ahead of the knockout stages, as only the top two teams from each group qualify into the quarter finals, with the last-placed team entering the unique ‘Bowl League’ sub-competition for a chance of consolation.
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: Promises to be a high scoring encounter
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: With only six overs, four outfielders, and a small ground, six-hitting is the name of the game in Hong Kong. Batters have the license to go from broke from ball one, and with bowlers also rotating, will have the opportunity to target two or three weaker opponents in particular. There have already been several scores in excess of triple digits, and much the same can be expected.
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: 15 mins before toss, one match to go
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: India vs Pakistan will begin at the conclusion of the ongoing Bangladesh vs Oman match. Been a fairly even contest between batting first and second so far in the day, with three wins while chasing and two wins while defending totals so far. Will be interesting to see what the teams opt to do with incredible batting conditions on offer.
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: Pakistan gunning for sixth title
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: Pakistan will have the chance to go for a record sixth title. They are currently tied on 5 tournament wins with two other teams, those being most recent winners South Africa, as well as England. All three teams will be hungry to continue their dominance in the tournament, but will face plenty of stiff competition.
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: A short history of the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: Although it may seem like one of the new shortened forms of the sport, like the Hundred or the T10, the Hong Kong Sixes tournament has existed since 1992 as an important event for the sport in Hong Kong. In the years since, it has seen big name players such as David Warner, Jonty Rhodes, Glen Maxwell, and even Sachin Tendulkar all the way back in 1993. The tournament marks its return after a seven-year hiatus.
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: Pakistan already on the board with win over UAE
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: Earlier today, Pakistan piled on 128 runs in their six overs against the UAE, enough to register a victory by 13 runs as both their openers scored 50s. India will be wary of the batting firepower their opponents possess, and will need to be crafty with their bowling.
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: India takes former internationals to Hong Kong
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: Alongside Robin Uthappa, there are plenty of other names in the India team from the decade gone by who left their mark in domestic cricket and the IPL, as well as on the international stage. Manoj Tiwari, Kedar Jadhav, Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, and Shahbaz Nadeem round out the squad for India in Hong Kong.
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: Robin Uthappa leads India's team
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: India's efforts in this tournament will be headed by Robin Uthappa, who has seen plenty of success in his career both internationally and in the IPL. Can he continue his trend of winning tournaments with a strong performance in Hong Kong? His opposite number will be Faheem Ashraf, notable for being Pakistan's first hat-trick taker in T20I cricket.
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: India prepare to take on Pakistan in Hong Kong
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Super Sixes: Hello and welcome to Crickit's live coverage of India and Pakistan's contest in the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament. Marking its return after a seven-year break, both arch-rivals will be looking for bragging rights as former international players face off. With Pakistan already having a win on the board, it has become a must-win match for India in pool C if they want to qualify comfortably.