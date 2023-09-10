News / Cricket / India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: When and Where to watch IND vs PAK match online and on TV

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: When and Where to watch IND vs PAK match online and on TV

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 10, 2023 06:36 AM IST

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Get details on when and where to watch IND vs PAK Super 4 match in Colombo.

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: The looming dilemma for the Indian team management revolves around the choice between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan, which will be the central focus in the lead-up to their highly anticipated Super 4 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup. While prioritizing their team objectives, India's management seeks to construct the most formidable playing XI against Pakistan, marking their second encounter in the tournament. The persistent concern, notwithstanding the addition of a controversial reserve day, remains the unpredictability of rain. Pakistan has already accumulated two points following their convincing victory against Bangladesh, and India is eager to join the ranks on the leaderboard. However, they must confront Pakistan's formidable bowling attack, known for its ability to make an impact on any type of pitch.

Here are the live streaming details of Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India

When is the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be played on September 10.

What time does the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match start?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will start at 3:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Where is the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match being played?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I find the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match?

The live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. You can also follow the live score and updates here at hindustantimes.com.

