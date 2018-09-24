India vs Pakistan: Records tumble after Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan’s stunning partnership

India openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma slammed majestic tons as India thumped Pakistan by nine wickets in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2018 and beat their arch-rivals for the second time in a week.

Dhawan and Rohit made light work of the chase as India went over the line quite comfortably. The duo also set few records along the away during the stunning opening partnership.

This was India’s first 100+ run opening stand for in 13 ODI innings —the last being against Sri Lanka (115) in 2017. Also, this was the 13th three-digit opening stand between Rohit and Dhawan.

Rohit and Dhawan put together 210-run stand for the first wickets and by doing so, they have set the new record for highest opening stand for India against Pakistan in ODIs The 210-run stand between the current India openers is also their highest in ODIs.

Rohit slammed his 19th ODI ton and he is now tied with Brian Lara, Mahela Jayawardene and Ross Taylor in the list of most number of centuries scored in ODIs. This is also Rohit’s first innings century against Pakistan and he is also the first skipper to score a ton in Abu Dhabi.

Skipper Rohit Sharma completed 500 runs against Pakistan in ODIs and he became only the 17th Indian to do so. During the course of his innings, Rohit also completed 7,000 runs in ODIs and he is the fifth fastest (in terms to innings) to do so.

As for Dhawan, he stands third in the list of least number of innings taken to score 15 ODI tons (108) and he is only behind Hashim Alma and Virat Kohli in this illustrious list.

