India vs Pakistan Women's ODI World Cup clash set for October 5 in Colombo: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 16, 2025 12:20 PM IST

Women's ODI World Cup: Pakistan will play all their matches in Colombo.

The second ICC tournament of the ongoing 2025—Women's ODI World Cup—is set to begin on September 30, with home team India ready to take on Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This will be followed by the blockbuster clash between the two rivals—India and Pakistan—on October 5, although the game will be played at the neutral venue of R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.

India vs Pakistan Women's ODI World Cup match on October 5(BCCI Women)
India vs Pakistan Women's ODI World Cup match on October 5(BCCI Women)

The report stated that Pakistan will play all their matches in Colombo. This is because of the pre-decided agreement on the hybrid model between the BCCI and the PCB in the wake of the controversy during the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

The Indian government did not allow the Rohit Sharma-led side to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, which was played in February-March. After months of back-and-forth, with ICC's backing, Pakistan agreed to host all India's matches in Dubai. However, in considering it, PCB proposed that the Pakistan team also not travel to India for the upcoming ICC events.

ALSO READ: VVS Laxman's role in intra-squad game clarified as Gambhir's absence sparks coaching rumours: 'Target is to win in ENG'

The Women's World Cup tournament will feature 28 matches and three knockout games, played across Bengaluru, Indore, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo. The first semifinal will be played on October 29 in either Guwahati or Colombo, depending on Pakistan's progression, while the second knockout game will be staged in Bengaluru on the following day. The final will be played on November 2 in either Bengaluru or Colombo.

The last 50-over women's showpiece was staged in India back in 2013.

According to the report, defending champions Australia will begin their campaign in Indore on October 1 against New Zealand, followed by a trip to Colombo for the match against Pakistan on October 8. Their face-off against England—a repeat of last edition's final—will be on October 22 in Indore.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including SA vs AUS Live News.
