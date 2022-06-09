India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA T20I match live on TV and online?

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st T20I: The Indian team will return to action later tonight when the side takes on the Proteas in the first of five T20Is at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Team India, led by KL Rahul, sees a number of new faces in youngsters like Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. In addition, the squad also sees a return of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik, thanks to their consistent performances in the recently-concluded 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, meanwhile, have been rested for the series while Suryakumar Yadav continues to remain on the sidelines due to an injury. South Africa, meanwhile, arrive with a full-strength squad led by Temba Bavuma. Eyes will also be on the likes of David Miller and Quinton de Kock in the Proteas side, who enjoyed consistent performances in IPL 2022.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs South Africa 1st T20I

Where is India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

When does India vs South Africa 1st T20I start?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I will start at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday (June 9).

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of IND vs SA 1st T20I at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

