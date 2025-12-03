India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs SA live on TV and online

The focus will once again be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as India look to ride their imperious form in their most cherished format to seal a series win against South Africa in the second ODI in Raipur on Wednesday. India took a 1-0 lead in Ranchi on Sunday, powered by Kohli’s record-extending 52nd ODI century and a brisk 57 from Rohit. The home bowlers also stepped up, shutting down a spirited Proteas fightback. India will play second ODI vs South Africa in Raipur(PTI)

But beyond the chatter surrounding the senior duo and their international future, India have a more immediate concern — getting their combination right for the second game. Primarily an opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad was pushed to No. 4 in the series opener, while stand-in captain KL Rahul slotted in at No. 6 after promoting Washington Sundar to No. 5.

South Africa, meanwhile, will take heart from their inspired recovery after slipping to 11/3 in Ranchi. The visitors are likely to strengthen their XI for the Raipur clash with the return of regular captain Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj, both rested after their historic Test-series triumph.

Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav

When will the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI take place?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will take place on Sunday, December 3, at 1:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI take place?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Which channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI in India?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Get live streaming and exclusive coverage of the three-match ODI series with HT's OTT Sports 365 pack.