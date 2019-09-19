India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Statistical Highlights: It’s a Virat Kohli show all the way

cricket

Virat Kohli slammed a brilliant half century after a disciplined performance by the Indian bowlers as the hosts defeated South Africa to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing T20I series in Mohali on Wednesday. Chasing 150, Kohli scored an unbeaten 72 and opener Shikhar Dhawan scored 40 as India were able to clinch the match with one over to spare. Earlier, Deepak Chahar took two wickets while Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya took one wicket each for India. Quinton De Kock was the top-scorer for South Africa with 52.

Here’s a look at the statistical highlights from India vs South Africa 2nd T20I -

Quinton De Kock’s 52 was the highest score by a South Africa captain in India. Previous highest: 41 by Faf du Plessis vs Afghanistan at Mumbai in 2016.

Quinton De Kock’s half century: His 3rd fifty in T20Is. The 3rd SA captain to score a fifty against IND in T20Is.

Temba Bavuma scored 49 on his T20I debut. This was the joint highest score by a debutant (any country) against India in T20Is. Previous highest: C Jonker (SA) 49 at Cape Town, 2018. He was also the 4th player to be dismissed on 49 on debut in T20Is.

David Miller departs for 18: The first time he was dismissed out bowled against India in T20Is. Out of his last 4 T20I innings against India, 3 times he was dismissed by Hardik Pandya.

South Africa posted 149/5 in 20 overs: This was the lowest 1st inns total at Mohali in T20Is. India gave away only 5 extras in today’s innings (all 5 leg byes) This was the 5th instance for India that they have not conceded a single wide while bowling in T20Is (full 20 overs completed). The 2nd such instance against SA.

50-run partnership between Dhawan/Kohli: The 5th fifty partnership between this duo in T20Is. Only the 3rd time that an Indian 2nd wicket pair has scored a fifty-plus partnership against SA in T20Is.

David Miller took a blinder to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan: This was Miller’s 50th catch in T20Is. This was his 49th catch as a fielder as he has taken one catch as a wicket-keeper.

Virat Kohli scored a fifty: His 22nd fifty in T20Is. His 2nd fifty against SA in T20Is. His 2nd fifty at Mohali in T20Is. His 15th fifty in run-chases. Out of his previous 14 fifties in run-chases, 11 have come in wins.

Double record for Virat Kohli. He now has the most fifty plus scores by a player in T20Is. Kohli started the match on 2,369 runs in 65 innings to Rohit Sharma’s 2,422 runs in 88 innings.Kohli now has 2,441 runs from 66 innings to Rohit’s 2,434 from 89 innings and as a result, he is the highest run-scorer in T20I history currently.

Virat Kohli also achieved the feat of averaging 50+ in the all three formats for the second time in his career.

