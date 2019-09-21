India vs South Africa, Bangalore weather: Rain expected to impact proceedings

cricket

Led by Virat Kohli, India put in a commanding performance in Mohali and will now look to seal the series in Bangalore. The action shifts to the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium for the third and final T20I against South Africa on Sunday. Deepak Chahar and Virat Kohli turned out to be the standout performers in Mohali as India cruised to a seven-wicket win against the young Proteas side led by Quinton de Kock.

As always, all eyes will be on the weather - and well, the forecast does not look too promising for Sunday. As per weather.com, there is a low pressure over east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining area and it expected to move westward on Sunday.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andaman & Nicobar Island.

However, if we see the forecast of AccuWeather, chances of precipitation during the match hours hover around 30-40%, which means we could have a stop-start match on our hands.

On Friday, former India captain and NCA head Rahul Dravid spent some time with the Indian players during the practice session and offered some piece of advice to all of them, especially Pant. For the hosts, it will be a case of continuing with the performance they have been delivering in the recent times. Their batting looks in total control, so is there bowling and fielding.

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt/wk), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde

