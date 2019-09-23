India vs South Africa: David Miller reaches milestone, heads elite list in T20I cricket

cricket

After the drubbing in Mohali, South Africa hit back in some style in Bengaluru as they shrugged off India by 9 wickets to draw level in the series. It was a comprehensive performance by the visitors and their bowlers led their charge and restricted the strong Indian batting order. Also, in the innings, South African player David Miller equalled the record of most catches in T20Is in the final match of the series against India on Sunday.

The 30-year-old caught Hardik Pandya at long-on in the second-last ball of the 20th over of Indian innings. Miller now has taken 50 catches in 72 matches as a fielder and thus went level with Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who has featured in 39 more games than Miller.

Former Proteas player AB de Villiers comes in the third spot with 44 catches in 78 games, followed by Ross Taylor with 44 catches in 90 appearances and Suresh Raina with 42 catches in 78 matches.

South Africa won the match by nine wickets as they chased down the moderate target of 135 runs comfortably in 16.5 overs.

Proteas skipper Quinton de Kock guided his team to a victory as he played an unbeaten knock of 79 runs while Temba Bavuma scored 27 not out.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, India managed to score 134-run with a loss of nine wickets. Shikhar Dhawan played furiously and scored 36 runs while Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja both added 19 runs to the scoreboard.

With the win, South Africa had levelled the three-match T20I series by 1-1. India had won the second T20I by seven wickets after the first match was abandoned due to rain.

