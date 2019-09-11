India vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya vs Krunal Pandya - Watch which brother comes out on top after intense training session

cricket

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:54 IST

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to make a comeback to the national team after missing out on the West Indies tour. Ahead of the series against South Africa, the hard-hitting all-rounder was seen honing his skills in the nets along with his brother Krunal Pandya, who has now become one the trusted all-rounders in the Indian side.

In a video posted by Hardik, the batsman can be seen using the long handle and looking to tonk the ball to all quarters - a trait he needs to master especially because he will be used as a finisher in these T20I games. Krunal can be seen bowling to Hardik and the younger sibling got the better of him as he smacked the ball to all parts of the park.

ALSO READ: 3 Indian players who will be under spotlight in upcoming series

During the stint, Hardik laced the ball extremely hard and Krunal was forced to take evasive action. The lanky batsman looked in imperious touch in the practice session as he was seen smoking the ball with great precision, a sign which augurs well for the Indian team.

Pandya 🆚 Pandya in training



I think I won that round big bro @krunalpandya24 😂😂



P.S: Sorry for almost knocking your head off 🤣🙏😘 pic.twitter.com/492chd1RZh — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 11, 2019

Hardik’s workload has been closely monitored by the management and selectors and hence, he was rested for the West Indies tour. He picked up a stress-fracture injury at the Asia Cup last year and the lower-back stiffness also forced him to miss the ODIs against Australia at home in March.

India take on South Africa in a 3-match T20I series which will then be followed by a 3-match Test series.

India squad for the T20I series:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 13:49 IST