India vs South Africa: Kagiso Rabada breaks Shikhar Dhawan’s bat with thunderbolt - WATCH

ICC World Cup: Rabada though kept the pressure on with his thunderbolts and even broke Shikhar Dhawan’s bat before eventually sending the southpaw back.

cricket Updated: Jun 05, 2019 20:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Screengrab of Shikhar Dhawan’s broken bat during India’s ICC World Cup match against South Africa at Southampton.(Twitter)

Kagiso Rabada was on the money as he bowled a superb opening spell to the Indian openers after the South Africans were restricted to 227/9 at Southampton. The Proteas needed their strike bowler to come up with the goods and Rabada bowled a fiery opening spells to the duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma to keep them in check.

The paceman would have picked up two wickets in his very first over but luck favoured the Indian openers. Rabada though kept the pressure on with his thunderbolts and even broke Shikhar Dhawan’s bat before eventually sending the southpaw back.

It was the last delivery of the fourth over and Rabada bowled a low full toss at a drivable length to Dhawan who met it with an angled bat. Such was the intensity of the delivery that a big chunk from the lower part of Dhawan’s bat came out and he had to call for a new bat.

Dhawan, who had scored a century against the same opposition in the 2015 World Cup, did not survive for long, edging one to the keeper off the bowling of Rabada to depart for 8 off 12 deliveries.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 20:39 IST

