India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA T20I match live on TV and online?

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: After facing a heavy seven-wicket defeat in the first T20I in Delhi, the Rishabh Pant-led Indian team would be aiming at recovery when they face South Africa in the second match of the five-game series in Cuttack. It was a splendid performance with the bat from India in Delhi, as the side put on a strong total of 211/4 in 20 overs; however, it was the bowling performance that led the team down. Questions were also raised on Rishabh Pant's captaincy decision as the wicketkeeper-batter opted not to complete Yuzvendra Chahal's quota of four overs. For the Porteas, David Miller continued his IPL form in international colours, remaining unbeaten on 64 off just 31 deliveries, while Rassie van der Dussen also played a match-winning knock. One of the positives for India, however, was the blistering return of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who produced brilliant power-hitting skills during the backend of the innings. He remained unbeaten on 31 off just 12 balls to give India a strong finish.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

Where is India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

When does India vs South Africa 2nd T20I start?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will start at 7:00 pm IST on Thursday (June 12).

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of IND vs SA 2nd T20I at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON