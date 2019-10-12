e-paper
Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

India vs South Africa: Misery piles on for Proteas as Keshav Maharaj suffers injury

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: South Africa leg spinner Keshav Maharaj suffered an injury which may see him not return for bowling duties.

cricket Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
South Africa's cricketer Keshav Maharaj has suffered an injury.
South Africa's cricketer Keshav Maharaj has suffered an injury.(AP)
         

The misery continues to pile on South Africa in the ongoing 2nd Test against India in Pune. After India batsmen piled on 601/2 in the first innings, Indian seamers dismantled Proteas top-order on Day 3. The visitors find themselves six wickets down at the end of first session on Sunday. If that was not all, the latest injury update on key bowler Keshav Maharaj further puts doubt on whether he would be fit to bowl in the remainder of the Test.

Maharaj, who suffered a shoulder strain, while attempting a dive to save runs in his over during India’s first innings, was taken off the field before skipper Virat Kohli declared.

As per ESPNCricinfo, he was taken out of the match as a precautionary measure, and was scheduled for shoulder scans after the end of day’s play. As per an update on Saturday, Maharaj still remains unfit but will come out to bat, if required. He will be continued to be monitored for discomfort throughout the remainder of match and South Africa would make a call later whether he is fit to resume bowling duties in the 2nd innings based on further assessment.

India fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami made early inroads to leave South Africa in complete disarray on day three of the second test at Pune on Saturday.

The touring side, trailing the three-test series 1-0, crawled to 136 for six wickets at lunch, still 465 runs behind India’s mammoth first innings total of 601-5 declared. Faf du Plessis was unbeaten on 52 with Senuran Muthusamy six not out at the break with South Africa relying on their captain to first avoid follow-on and then bid for a draw to keep the series alive.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 12:40 IST

