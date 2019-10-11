e-paper
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli gives priceless reaction after Kagiso Rabada’s sloppy fielding - WATCH

Rabada, who was at his fiery best with the ball on Thursday, had a sloppy moment on the field as he conceded an overthrow boundary in the 66th over of the day.

cricket Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:01 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India captain Virat Kohli with South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada.
India captain Virat Kohli with South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada.(PTI)
         

India skipper Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada, who share a history when it comes to on-field banter, were involved in a funny and entertaining moment in the final session on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium. Rabada, who was at his fiery best with the ball on Thursday, had a sloppy moment on the field as he conceded an overthrow boundary in the 66th over of the day.

 

Kohli was all pumped up with the incident and he gave thumbs-up gestures all around the ground as the South Africa pacer walked away from the scene with head in floppy hat.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Follow live score and updates

The official Facebook page of the Indian cricket team also uploaded the video of the incident with the caption: “For Laughs: An incident on the field got captain Virat Kohli smiling.”

Also read: Virat Kohli surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, equals Ricky Ponting with century in Pune

Rabada was pick of the South African bowlers as he scalped all the three Indian wickets that fell on the first day of the Test match. He got the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara as India ended the day at a score of 273/3, with Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane remaining unbeaten at the crease.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 11:57 IST

